Live Nation Confirms Cancellation Of Travis Scott’s Giza Pyramids Concert

Friday event was planned to coincide with release of artist’s new album, ‘Utopia’
Amid conflicting reports about the status of Travis Scott‘s planned show Friday (July 28) at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Live Nation Middle East has now confirmed the concert will not take place after all. The livestreamed event was intended to coincide with the release that day of Scott’s long-awaited new album, Utopia.

“We regret to inform you that the Utopia show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled,” the company said in a statement on Twitter. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.” Refunds will be available at points of purchase.

Last week, Live Nation insisted the show was happening despite local media reports that it had been canceled by Egyptian authorities who’d deemed that it went “against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.” The decision was reportedly made by the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate, which approves permits for live events in the country.

The organization claimed it moved to scrap the show based on its examination of “social media opinions and feedback” and past footage of Scott engaging in “peculiar rituals” at his concerts. Taken together, the event clashed with Egypt’s “authentic societal values and traditions.”

As reported earlier today, Scott will supplement Utopia with the film Circus Maximus, which will be screened in select U.S. theaters over the next week. Scott co-wrote and co-directed the project in tandem with directors Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding-Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

