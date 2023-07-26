News Of The Day – 7/26

Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can't Live Without: Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs
Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

More details have emerged about the Travis Scott film Circus Maximus, which is heading to theaters in tandem with the release later this week of his new album, Utopia. Scott co-wrote and co-directed the project, having shared the latter responsibility with five notables: Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding-Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph.

Phish has added Aug. 25-26 shows at SPAC in in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., with proceeds benefiting flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York. The group has long been rooted in Burlington, Vt., which was hard hit by recent storms.

Steve Miller’s The Joker turns 50 this year and will be celebrated with a three-LP boxed set reissue on Sept. 15, featuring 27 previously unreleased songs. See the trailer for J50: The Evolution of The Joker here.

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Jams With Loosegroove Pals In New York

Norwegian electronic music artist Todd Terje will embark on a short North American DJ tour Sept. 22 in New York, his first in five years.

The Kills unveiled two new songs ahead of a highly anticipated new album with hit producer Paul Epworth.

Veteran Manchester, U.K. dance/rock duo Black Grape will be back on Nov. 3 with the album Orange Head, its second since 2017 after a 20-year hiatus.

Jonathan Cohen

