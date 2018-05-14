Drake has announced a new North American tour with support from Migos. Its apt title, of course, is “Aubrey & Thee Three Amigos.” The dates feature some multiple-night stints in numerous cities, including four nights in both New York City and Los Angeles. This weekend, Drake debuted a new song with Lil Baby called “Pikachu.” His new album Scorpion is slated to come out in June, as is his mysterious alleged collaboration with Paul Anka. See the full list of “Aubrey & The Three Amigos” tour dates below; pre-sale ticket sales begin tomorrow.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

07/26 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/28 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

07/31 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

08/01 St. Paul, MN -Xcel Energy Center

08/10 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

08/11 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

08/14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08/17 Chicago, IL – United Center

08/18 Chicago, IL – United Center

08/24 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/25 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/30 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08/31 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

09/04 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

09/07 Boston, MA – TD Garden

09/08 Boston, MA – TD Garden

09/12 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

09/13 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

09/15 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

09/18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/21 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

09/22 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

09/24 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

09/26 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

09/29 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09/30 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/05 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/06 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/08 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

10/12 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

10/13 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

10/16 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/17 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

10/26 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

10/27 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

11/01 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome

11/03 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

11/04 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

11/06 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

11/16 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

11/17 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena