Drake Announces North American Tour With Migos
Drake has announced a new North American tour with support from Migos. Its apt title, of course, is “Aubrey & Thee Three Amigos.” The dates feature some multiple-night stints in numerous cities, including four nights in both New York City and Los Angeles. This weekend, Drake debuted a new song with Lil Baby called “Pikachu.” His new album Scorpion is slated to come out in June, as is his mysterious alleged collaboration with Paul Anka. See the full list of “Aubrey & The Three Amigos” tour dates below; pre-sale ticket sales begin tomorrow.
Aubrey & The Three Amigos.
Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb
— Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018
07/26 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/28 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
07/31 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
08/01 St. Paul, MN -Xcel Energy Center
08/10 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
08/11 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
08/14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
08/17 Chicago, IL – United Center
08/18 Chicago, IL – United Center
08/24 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/25 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/30 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
08/31 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
09/04 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
09/07 Boston, MA – TD Garden
09/08 Boston, MA – TD Garden
09/12 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
09/13 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
09/15 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
09/18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/21 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
09/22 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
09/24 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
09/26 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
09/29 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
09/30 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10/05 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/06 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/08 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena
10/12 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
10/13 Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
10/16 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
10/17 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
10/26 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
10/27 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
11/01 Seattle, WA – Tacoma Dome
11/03 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
11/04 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
11/06 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
11/16 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
11/17 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena