Atlanta rappers Lil Baby and Gunna have teamed up once again for a full-length project, Drip Harder. The two announced the impending release last month on Instagram, releasing single “Drip Too Hard” shortly after. Arriving via the MCs’ respective labels Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Capitol Records and Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment, Drip Harder is the fifth installment in Gunna’s Drip series and the fourth in Lil Baby’s Hard project. The frequent collaborators have regularly featured one other on their songs, including “Oh Okay” with Young Thug from Gunna’s Drip Season 3 and “Throwing Shade” from Lil Baby’s Harder Than Ever.

Aside from “Drip Too Hard,” both rappers have been pretty cryptic about their new project. Streaming listings on international markets did reveal one early detail: a Drake feature on “Never Recover.”

In the meantime, Lil Baby and Gunna have kept busy with recent collaborations, logging appearances on fellow Atlanta rapper Marlo’s new album The Real 1 (“Anything Goes,” “Good Dope”) and on Young Thug’s recent Slime Language (“Chanel“). Gunna is set to support Travis Scott on his upcoming Astroworld tour, which kicks off in November, while Lil Baby recently finished his own Harder Than Ever tour. Stream Lil Baby and Gunna’s new joint project Drip Harder below.