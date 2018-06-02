After Pusha T’s recent diss track “The Story of Adidon” gallingly accused Drake of spending years concealing the possibility he might have a son, reports from TMZ have continued to reveal new details about Drake’s potential paternity. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Drake has been supporting the boy’s mother Sophie Brussaux since his alleged son’s birth.

Now, TMZ adds that Drake has actually met Adonis several times, chartering a private jet to fly him and his mom out to be with the rapper on Christmas since confirming his paternity with a DNA test. Adonis reportedly shares a birthday with Drake (October 24), and allegedly has been using the rapper’s last name, Graham. Drake has yet to publicly respond to both the allegations and the diss track, and a representative for Drake still maintains that no paternity test has been taken.

Drake is rumored to have a new album allegedly titled Scorpion on the way this month. So far, he’s released singles “I’m Upset,” “Nice For What,” “God’s Plan,” and “Diplomatic Immunity,” all of which could appear on the album.