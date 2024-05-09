Beabadoobee Announces New Album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves

Beabadoobee has a new album on the way. Titled This Is How Tomorrow Moves, it will be released on Aug. 16 through Dirty Hit. The project was produced by Rick Rubin and was recorded at the producer’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, Ca.

Today (May 9), the British artist unveiled the album’s first single, “Take a Bite.” The song features melodic guitars and the singer’s delicate vocals.

“It’s me feeling introspective about my thoughts and unhealthy way of living,” the artist born Beatrice Laus says of the song. “It’s finding comfort in a familiar place – finding comfort in chaos, because that’s what I know. So, I bring it into every aspect of my life, especially with relationships. And it’s just tapping into this part of my brain where I just jump straight to the most negative, most chaotic thought ever known to man and make and make that into my reality.”

Watch the Jake Erland-directed video below.

Per a press release, the album’s themes include a journey through confidence and introspection, self-acceptance and personal growth. Additionally, This Is How Tomorrow Moves serves as a message to her younger self as she prepares to embark on her latest journey.

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” she says. “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is Beabadoobee’s third studio album and the follow-up to 2022’s Beatopia.

May 26 – BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend – Luton, UK

August 18 – All Points East – London, UK

August 23 – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

August 25 – Reading Festival – Reading, UK