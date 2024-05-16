Vocalist has been on the mend from severe vocal cord issues which forced him off the road in 2023

Steven Tyler appears to be on the mend from the severe vocal cord damage that forced the postponement of Aerosmith’s final tour last year. With the trek poised to resume Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh with support from the Black Crowes, Tyler joined the latter band last night (May 15) at London’s Eventim Apollo for a surprise, show-closing take on Aerosmith’s “Mama Kin.”

The 76-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer looked and sounded ready for the road during the song, which the Crowes had never played live before. The group is touring in support of its first album in 15 years, Happiness Bastards.

“If it is alright with y’all, we wanna play one more song,” Crowes frontman Chris Robinson said when he introduced Tyler. “We wanna dedicate it to somebody who is a dear friend and a hero and a legend, Mr. Steven Tyler. We will be touring with Aerosmith soon, so we wanna play one of his songs.”

Tyler wasn’t the only rock royalty in the house last night, as Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page was also on hand to enjoy the fun. The Crowes famously toured with Page in 1999 and 2000, during which the musicians played numerous Zeppelin songs that had never seen the light of day on stage.