On Friday, Pusha T released his album Daytona. In addition to containing some of the most interesting music from the rapper in years, the album included a song called “Infrared” that took shots at Drake. Less than 24 hours later, the Toronto rapper fought back with “Duppy Freestyle,” a 3-minute Soundcloud track that came with an actual $100,000 invoice billing Push and Kanye for “promotional assistance and career reviving” in reference to a line from the freestyle.

Now, Pusha T has fired back with “The Story of Adidon,” a freestyle rapping over Jay-Z’s “The Story of OJ” beat. The album art features Drake in blackface makeup, and the song makes reference to Drake being ‘always afraid he wasn’t black enough.’ Listen below, and enjoy this video of Drake geeking out about an autographed Pusha T microphone here.