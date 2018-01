Rapper Drake has released two new songs called “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” after teasing them on Instagram Friday night. The tracks are collectively titled Scary Hours. Boi-1da and Nick Brongers produced “God’s Plan”; Boi-1da, Cardo and Young Exclusive produced “Diplomatic Immunity.” This is Drake’s second solo release since his 2017 playlist More Life, following “Signs,” his Louis Vuitton runway single at Paris Fashion Week. Listen below.