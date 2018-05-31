TMZ: Drake Has Been Supporting Sophie Brussaux’s Son Since Birth

Drake hasn’t yet formally responded to Pusha T’s hair-raising diss “The Story of Adidon,” but desperate times call for alternative measures. Overnight, Drake issued an iPhone note screenshot explaining the blackface photo Pusha borrowed as his single’s cover art. And on TMZ this morning, the top story appears to be an attempt to refute another of Pusha’s provocations: accusing Drake of being a “deadbeat” dad who failed to acknowledge a son. Not so, say TMZ’s OVO sources. “Sources close to Drake tell us the rapper’s been cutting checks to ensure Sophie Brussaux—the woman Pusha T claims Drake has a secret son with—lives comfortably,” the gossip site writes.

When it comes to the authenticity of Drake’s alleged parentage, those sources seem to be of two minds. TMZ continues, “Our sources say Drake plans to take a DNA test to figure out any possible future legalities, but he feels there’s a slight chance the kid is his.” The “slight chance” seems hard to square with the headline, which reads “Drake Has Been Financially Supporting Baby Mama Since Birth of Son,” but maybe that’s supposed to refer strictly to Brusseaux’s son. TMZ further reports that Drake “planned to reveal everything about his new son on his upcoming album,” plans he’ll have to adjust now that Pusha blew up the spot Drake may or may not be occupying.

Pusha T has said that the title “Adidon” is the name of Drake’s rumored sportswear collaboration with Adidas, a portmanteau of the brand name and the name of the alleged son, Adonis. Read our complete history of Drake and Pusha’s long-stewing beef.