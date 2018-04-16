Drake Just Announced a New Album

“I’ll be back 2018 to give you the summary,” Drake raps to end his last album 2017’s More Life and it looks like he’s keeping that promise. Fresh off the success of his new single “Nice For What” and “God’s Plan” before that, Drake jumped on Instagram today to announce a new project–possibly a new album–that seems to be titled Scorpion with the caption reading “June 2018.”

Drake has been building excitement and anticipation for new music since dropping “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity” back-to-back. This month, saw the release of new song and video, “Nice For What,” which was an instant viral sensation and hit, eventually rising to the top of the Billboard charts to dethrone the previous number 1 single… “God’s Plan.”

There’s no other news yet about project. If it is a new album, both “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What” should be expected to appear, due to their gold record status.

UPDATE 4:08 pm: Rolling Stone has confirmed that Scorpion is the title of Drake’s forthcoming new album.

