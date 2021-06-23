Over the past year, Miley Cyrus has provided a grab bag of excellent covers ranging from artists like Nine Inch Nails, Hole, Pearl Jam, Metallica, Mazzy Star, Blondie and many, many more.

So, it was only a matter of time before the pop star turned rocker took on Cher, right? That’s exactly what happened at her upcoming Pride special titled Stand By You that will air on Peacock later this week. Keeping with her love of the ’90s, Cyrus covered Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe” (though it would have been great to see her do “If I Could Turn Back Time”), check it out below.

The rest of the set included covers of “True Colors,” “We Belong,” ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” and a slew of Madonna tunes.

The Ryman Auditorium concert was recorded on June 8 and features artists like Orville Peck and Brothers Osborne to Pride supporters Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris for the saccharine celebration.

The exclusive stream offers “front row seats” to the event and even “backstage access.”

Watch the concert trailer here.

Last year, Cyrus released her excellent album, Plastic Hearts. You can read our review of that album here.