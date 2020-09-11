When Miley Cyrus stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Sept. 10), you knew it was going to be more than just a one-song-and-done kind of deal.

Not only did Cyrus perform “Midnight Sky” off her upcoming album, She is Miley Cyrus, but she also brought a rocked-out cover of Hall & Oates’ “Maneater,” which she jokingly dedicated to her future ex-husband.

“I think it’s very important to be transparent,” Cyrus said. “I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband, just know, I told you.”

“I’m just [like], just wear it all out in the open,” she continued with a laugh. “There’s no skeletons in the closet, I warned you first.”

Both performances brought her full band positioned at socially distant spots and neon lights with lots of smoke and sparkle.

Cyrus also had a chat with Fallon from her colorful, abstract-looking throne that she called Giza and says is “mature for her age.”

When asked about how she continues all the work and how she’s lucky to get to do what she loves to do for a living, Cyrus said, “To love what you do, you don’t work a day in your life. So I always remind myself [that] the fact that I’m one of the chosen people that get to do what I’m truly the most passionate about and call it any form of work is an honor, and I’m grateful for it every single day.”

Cyrus also gushed about her godmother, Dolly Parton.

“One thing I’ll say about Dolly is they say, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ but that doesn’t apply to her,” she said. “When you meet her, she’s as incredible as you dream. She’s even better.”

Before getting to the performances, Cyrus also talked about a cool letter she got from Stevie Nicks after asking to use a sample of her track 1981 track, “Edge of Seventeen” on “Midnight City.”

“I sent her the song,” Cyrus explained, “and said, ‘You know I have an alternate melody if you don’t want me to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me.’ And she said, ‘You can borrow from me anytime.'”

Watch Miley Cyrus perform “Midnight Sky” and “Maneater” below.