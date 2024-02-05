Grammys 2024: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform ‘Flowers’

The crowd sang and danced along to the track

Miley Cyrus performed “Flowers” for the first time publicly at the Grammy Awards. Cyrus’ performance was previously unannounced, but Variety tipped that the singer rehearsed on Friday. After chiding the crowd by saying, “Why are y’all acting like y’all don’t know this song?” the audience enthusiastically sang and danced along to the upbeat track.

Taylor Swift dancing to Miley Cyrus performing “Flowers” at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/vMTuek13YM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2024

"I just won my first Grammy!!" – Miley Cyrus at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/MJnrj9qSie — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

The song, which was the first single off last year’s Endless Summer Vacation, is nominated in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories. She has been nominated eight times and tonight, took home her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Cyrus has no live dates upcoming after expressing her apprehension about touring. Next up, however, is an appearance on the Talking Heads tribute album Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense.