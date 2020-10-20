Miley Cyrus Says She’s Working on a Metallica Covers Album

Leave it to Miley Cyrus to seamlessly become this year’s cover queen. The pop star revealed that she’s in the process of creating an album of Metallica covers.

“We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that,” Cyrus told with California-based fashion designer Rick Owens ina chat in Interview magazine. She also revealed that’s why she wasn’t at home; she was somewhere working on the record.

“We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited,” she told the magazine.

Cyrus has already covered Metallica in the past, performing a faithful version of the band’s 1991 hit, “Nothing Else Matters” at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival. Listen to that below.

Despite the upcoming homage, when questioned about inspirational rockstars, the Metalli-men were not mentioned.”People ask me who I’ve studied for my movement on stage, and I always say Iggy Pop.”

Owens went on to praise another collaboration: her 2014 MTV Awards performance with Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips, who recently performed a socially distant “bubble” concert. Owens called the performance with Coyne “delirious and reckless,” to which Cyrus replied, “I have such a healthy and sexy relationship with recklessness right now. I can say yes to anything. It would take something really fucking crazy for me to say no.”

She praised the Lips for helping her mental state at the time. “Wayne really opened that door for me, because I was on the Bangerz tour at that time, where I was traveling the world. Your levels of fulfillment and depression are so drastic, because you’ve got that two hours where you’re fully captivated and reaching your fullest potential, and then when you come down from it, it’s so hard. Having him and having that psychedelic music changed everything for me.”