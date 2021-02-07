The big game may be a few hours away, but Miley Cyrus’ performance at the TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl Pregame Show kicked things off with a bang. Performing in front of 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, Cyrus brought out guests Billy Idol and Joan Jett and tore through a slew of covers in the set, which included versions of Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole,” Toni Basil’s “Mickey,” Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” and Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

As for Idol, Cyrus enlisted him for the Plastic Hearts track “Night Crawling” and they performed a spirited duet on “White Wedding.” Jett joined Cyrus for “Bad Karma” and then “Bad Reputation” and “I Hate Myself For Loving You.”

Check out her collab with Idol below:

Cyrus has become a bona fide rockstar after releasing Plastic Hearts. Aside from writing her own rock-leaning music, the former Disney star has also covered a number of alt-rock classics during various streaming events over the past year.

She took on Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” at a Backyard Session concert for MTV over the summer; in November, she belted out a Courtney Love-approved version of Hole’s “Doll Parts;” and most recently, she covered Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” during a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert session.

In addition to all this, Cyrus has also teased that a Metallica covers album is on the way, and producer Andrew Watt recently told us the follow up to Plastic Hearts is, too.

Read our review of Plastic Hearts here.

See the full setlist below:

Mickey (Toni Basil cover)

Prisoner

Night Crawling (with Billy Idol) (Live debut; shortened)

White Wedding (Billy Idol cover) (with Billy Idol) (shortened)

Heart of Glass (Blondie cover)

Head Like a Hole (Nine Inch Nails cover)

High

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Mark Ronson cover)

Jolene (Dolly Parton cover)

Midnight Sky (Contains elements of ”Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks; “Edge of Midnight” version)

Bad Karma (with Joan Jett) (Live debut)

Bad Reputation (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts cover) (with Joan Jett) (shortened)

I Hate Myself for Loving You (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts cover) (with Joan Jett)

Rebel Girl (Bikini Kill cover)

Angels Like You

We Can’t Stop

Plastic Hearts

Party in the U.S.A.

Wrecking Ball

The Climb