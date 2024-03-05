Festival Roundup: Blue Note Napa, Project Pabst, CHBP, Point Break

It may be chilly and gross throughout most of the United States, but a wealth of summer festival announcements have arrived today (March 5) to brighten the spirits. Chief among them is a new incarnation of the Blue Note Jazz Festival’s annual Napa Valley event dubbed the Black Radio Experience, which will be curated by jazz great Robert Glasper.

The event will be held Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at the Meritage Resort and Spa, an intimate setting which aims to “create a closer connection between devoted fans and the two iconic jazz institutions.” The full lineup won’t be announced until April, but tickets and hotel packages go on sale Thursday. Glasper has a long association with Blue Note, including month-long residencies at the organization’s flagship New York club and multiple appearances at their prior New York and Napa festivals.

Meanwhile, Billy Idol, T-Pain, Big Thief, the Violent Femmes, Denzel Curry and Gossip will perform at the Project Pabst festival, which is set for July 27-28 at Waterfront Park in Portland, Ore. The lineup is rounded out by Manchester Orchestra, Soccer Mommy, Militarie Gun and Jeff Rosenstock. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Also announced today is Seattle’s annual Capitol Hill Block Party, which will be headlined by Kaytranada, Kim Petras, Girl Talk and Still Woozy. Additionally, the bill features Cannons, Chappel Roan, Show Me the Body, Tkay Maidza and a wealth of Pacific Northwest acts. Select pre-sale tickets are available now.

Lastly, the reunited Sublime and Rebelution lead the lineup for the new Point Break festival, which will descend on the Virginia Beach, Va., oceanfront on June 1-2. Wiz Khalifa, Stephen Marley, Steel Pulse and Pepper will also perform. Tickets go on sale Friday.