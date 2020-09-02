As the global pandemic continues around the world with lives lost every day, Finneas has released “What They’ll Say About Us,” a song that aims to offer comfort to those who have lost someone due to COVID-19.

Finneas said in a statement about “What They’ll Say About You”:

“I wrote this song in June after spending the day at a protest in Downtown LA, filled with hope with the prospect that millions of people were coming together from all over the world to fight against institutionalized racism and inequality. During that time, I’d also been following Amanda Kloots as she documented her husband Nick Cordero’s time in the ICU while in a coma after being admitted for COVID-19. Imagining her sitting by his side, waiting, hopeful for him to wake up, it got me thinking about all the millions of people, all over the world, who also have loved ones, parents, children and extended family members going through the same thing. Fighting this horrific virus. Some will over-come and wake up again, while others, tragically may not. This song is dedicated to all who have had to endure this year. I hope this song can offer some sort of comfort to those who may need it.”

The song release is coupled with a video directed by longtime collaborator Sam Bennett where it was shot in one-take. Simple and intimate, lights and rain swirl around Finnease as he gives an emotional performance of the touching ballad.

Back in March, Finneas released his single, “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” from his debut EP Blood Harmony.

While Billie Eilish’s tour has been postponed, that hasn’t stopped the brother-sister musical team from performing where they can. They have performed at One World Together at Home, the 2020 Democratic National Convention and, more recently, NPR’s Tiny Desk. They have also reportedly been working on new material for Eilish’s follow-up to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Listen to the song below and you can watch the video for the song a bit later in the day.