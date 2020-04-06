Eddie Vedder, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga are just some of the stars who have teamed up with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to perform in a worldwide televised special called “One World: Together at Home.”

Set to air across all major broadcast and major networks as well as digital music providers on April 18, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert will take on hosting duties. And Lady Gaga has been recruited to help “curate” the show. It will support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

⭕️ We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome, a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Elton John, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong, Maluma, Burna Boy, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Chris Martin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang and Andrea Bocelli.

“One World: Together at Home” will air on April 18 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on all the major networks. However, if you don’t have cable, you can view the show on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Alibaba, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tidal and TuneIn.