Coronavirus: Here’s Every Musician Who Has Canceled Tour Dates So Far

The coronavirus scare is starting to impact everyday life, and that now includes the music industry. Since the outbreak, a number of artists have canceled or postponed shows as a result of it.

Artists from a wide variety of genres, including Green Day, The National, Khalid, Mariah Carey and Slipknot have all scrapped or postponed shows as COVID-19 continues to spread — and that doesn’t even include events like Ultra in Miami that have been postponed due to the virus.

Here’s an ongoing list of artists who have had to change tour plans as a result of the coronavirus:

Green Day

The veteran punk band announced in a statement that they’d be moving their upcoming Asian tour due to concerns about the virus.“We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon,” the band said in a tweet.

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

New Order

The British veterans were one of the first bands to put their shows in Japan “on hold” due to the outbreak. “We would also hate to risk our fan’s health or the of risk spreading the virus on our return. We promise we will be back as soon as we can,” they said in an Instagram post.

The National

The indie rockers canceled their upcoming March shows in Japan. “Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been canceled,” the band wrote in a tweet on March 2. “We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan.”

Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan. pic.twitter.com/VHS6h0Y600 — The National (@TheNational) March 2, 2020

X Ambassadors

The rock band was also among the first to cancel shows in Asia. Their shows were set to take place in February. “To our fans in China- Unfortunately due to the unforeseen CoronaVirus fast spreading, we were forced to cancel our tour that was scheduled on Feb 14-15 for Shanghai and Chengdu,” they tweeted. They added that they hope to return to the country soon.

Hopefully we can come to China for a new tour as soon as we possibly can. In the meantime, please take care of yourselves! 🙏🏼 #PrayforWuhan #PrayforChina — X AMBASSADORS (@XAmbassadors) January 28, 2020

Mariah Carey

The legendary pop diva announced on March 3 that she was canceling an upcoming show in Hawaii on account of the coronavirus. “Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my “anniversary month” but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being,” Carey said. She will be returning to Honolulu in November, as mentioned.

With that said, I am SUPER excited to be coming to Honolulu in November and perform my special All I Want for Christmas Is You & Hits extravaganza for the first time ever in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe!! ❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 3, 2020

Avril Lavigne

Lavigne canceled her upcoming April tour in Asia due to COVID-19. “I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus. My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon,” she posted on Instagram.

Wolf Parade

The Canadian rockers had to cancel their March European and U.K. tour that was to be in support of their latest album, Thin Mind. “It would be both globally irresponsible and potentially risky for the band to carry out the tour at this time,” the band wrote.

BTS

The Korean pop stars canceled their performances in Seoul in April. In a statement, the group’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment, wrote “We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR … has been cancelled.”

Set It Off

The Florida act kiboshed their opening slot with Jimmy Eat World as well as their own Asian tour that would have taken place in March.

Due to unforeseen circumstances and for everyone's safety, our Asia headlining shows & our shows with Jimmy Eat World will not be taking place this March. Were so sorry and will be doing our best to come back as soon as possible. Refunds will be made at the point of purchase. — Set It Off (@SetItOff) March 2, 2020

Slipknot

The hard rockers realized their signature masks wouldn’t protect them from the virus and suspended their Asian tour on March 4, saying “While decisions like this are not easy, the safety and well-being of the band’s fans always comes first.”

Whitesnake

The hair metal icons were slated to perform in Japan as part of their Flesh & Blood World Tour, but no more. In a statement, the band said they’d reschedule the dates and “deeply apologize to all parties concerned especially those customers who bought tickets and have been looking forward to the Whitesnake shows.”

Khalid

The R&B singer postponed his tour of several Asian countries — including Singapore — due to the coronavirus outbreak.