Tool Postpone All 2020 North American Tour Dates

Tool has become the latest band to push back their 2020 tour.

After they had already postponed the first leg of spring tour dates, the progressive metal band had to make the “difficult decision” of rescheduling the tour altogether.

“As the spread of COVID-19 continues we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances,” the band wrote in a statement on Facebook and Instagram. “Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon.”

See Tool’s full message below: