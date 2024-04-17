Pearl Jam, Neil Young To Headline Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival

Pearl Jam will headline the first and third nights of frontman Eddie Vedder‘s annual Ohana festival at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Ca., while longtime friend and collaborator Neil Young will anchor the middle evening of the Sept. 27-29 event with Crazy Horse.

Vedder spilled the news today (April 17) in an interview with KROQ, two days ahead of the release of Dark Matter, Pearl Jam’s first album since 2020’s Gigaton.

Pearl Jam on the seashore is going to be something to look forward to for us, certainly,” he said. As for the rest of the lineup, which has yet to be announced, he said, “the whole rosters are very impressive and inspiring and exciting.”

Vedder traditionally plays solo or with his side band Earthlings at Ohana, but performed with Pearl Jam for the first time at a series of shows there in 2021. Vedder has also guested on numerous occasions with Ohana artists such as Liz Phair, Johnny Marr and the Killers, so it wouldn’t be a major surprise if Young and Pearl Jam team up in some form that weekend.

The musicians previously collaborated on Young’s 1995 album Mirror Ball and Pearl Jam’s own Merkin Ball EP, while the non-singing members of the band backed Young on a brief international tour later that year. After not touring for the better part of a decade, Young and Crazy Horse will return to the road April 24 in San Diego and release a live album, FU##IN’ UP, on vinyl for Record Store Day this weekend.

For Pearl Jam, Ohana will come following the conclusion of their North American Dark Matter tour, which begins May 4 in Vancouver and wraps Sept. 17 at Boston’s Fenway Park. After Ohana, the band will head to Australia and New Zealand for their first shows there in a decade, commencing Nov. 8 in Auckland.