Weezer, Flea, Beck Join John Mulaney’s Live Netflix Shows

Comedian John Mulaney has enlisted a host of eclectic friends from the music biz for his six-episode live Netflix special John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A., which will debut Friday (May 3) and then run nightly from May 6-10. The events are one of the anchors of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival, which descends upon the city from May 2-12.

Mulaney will be joined by Weezer, Flea, Beck, Ray J, Los Lobos, Warren G, Joyce Manor and St. Vincent during the Everybody’s in L.A. episodes, while he “explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it.” Said funny people include David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Nate Bargatze, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Stavros Halkias, Bill Hader, Tom Segura, Hannah Gadsby and Cedric the Entertainer, as well as announcer Richard Kind.

Other local notables set to appear are seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, filmmaker John Carpenter, Dr. Emily Lindsey from the famed La Brea Tar Pits and even Cassandra Peterson, who is best known for portraying Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. “There will be more guests as well but we are tired of listing them,” Netflix said in a statement. “We have given you enough information already.”

Mulaney’s contribution to the festival won’t be limited to Everybody’s in L.A., as he will also perform May 4 at the Hollywood Bowl.

Meanwhile, numerous other musicians will participate in Netflix Is a Joke in one form or another, including Snoop Dogg as part of Seth Rogen’s Smokes the Bowl on May 7 at Hollywood Bowl, Fred Armisen with his show Comedy for Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome, rapper Freddie Gibbs’ … Presents CoKane Comedy and a performance by the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band with Ken Marino and David Wain, which has often featured artists such as Shudder to Think vocalist Craig Wedren.