Pearl Jam have postponed the first leg of their 2020 tour due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The band announced the news on their social media channels.

“Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we’ve been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy… We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority,” the statement by Eddie Vedder and the band read.

“So it is with deep frustration and regret that we are forced to make this most unfortunate of announcements… This scheduled first leg of our PJ/Gigaton tour will need to be postponed and shows rescheduled for a later date.”

On Monday, Pearl Jam announced a pair of festival dates in the U.S. in September, including at Vedder’s Ohana Fest in Southern California.

“We are so sorry… And deeply upset.. If anyone out there feels the same based on this news, we share that emotion with you,” the statement concluded.

Check out the full statement below: