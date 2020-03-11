Coronavirus: Here’s Every Festival That Has Been Canceled or Postponed

Over the past few weeks, coronavirus has hit the festival community hard. There’s been a number of cancellations or postponements to some of the biggest festivals as the coronavirus continues to spread. A number of artists have already dealt with the ongoing news by changing their itineraries.

Here’s an ongoing list of festivals that have had to change plans as a result of the coronavirus:

SXSW

On March 6, SXSW canceled this year’s event. “We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation,” a statement from the fest stated.

Coachella

On March 10 after days of speculation, Coachella pushed its dates from April to October due to the coronavirus. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously,” Goldenvoice, the festival’s organizers, said in a statement.

Ultra Music Festival

Ultra was supposed to take place from March 20-22 at Miami’s Bayfront Park. The capacity for the event is 55,000 attendees per day. Major Lazer, Flume, Sofi Tukker, Above & Beyond were among the many artists who were scheduled to perform. There’s no date for it to be rescheduled this year.

Desert Stars

Desert Stars pushed its fest from March until September due to coronavirus. “It’s never an easy thing to reschedule an event that has so many moving parts but I know that we are doing the right thing by our community by putting safety first. The consensus from our artists, vendors and fans has been overwhelmingly supportive in this. I would much rather that we wait a few more months when we can all get together safely than create an unnecessary health risk,” festival director Tommy Dietrick told SPIN.

Treefort Music Festival

The Boise-based fest announced on March 10 that it was pushing its dates until September. The event was originally supposed to take place on March 25-29 in Boise, Idaho. “In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” Lori Shandro, festival producer and co-founder, said in a press release. “It was by no means an easy decision, but we recognize the far-reaching impact of our festival and our top priority is and always will be community.”

Winter Music Conference

In a statement posted on its website on Monday (March 9), WMC explained the reasoning behind the cancellation.“Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, the 35th edition of Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 – 19, 2020, will be rescheduled,” it read.

Big Ears Festival

On Wednesday (March 11), Nashville-based Big Ears Festival announced it was being canceled due to the coronavirus. “This has been a tough decision. Not only is the principle that “the show must go on” woven into our DNA, but the impact of this cancellation on the community that makes Big Ears possible — the artists, the festival attendees, our staff and production teams, and the Knoxville community with all of its businesses and workers — cannot be overstated,” a statement read. The fest is offering refunds for all ticket-buyers.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which was to feature performances by the likes of Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Chris Stapleton, has been canceled. In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ to close. The grounds will close at 4 pm,” a statement posted by the fest’s official account read. You can read the full statement here.