Since entering the spotlight, Billie Eilish has had a lot of criticism regarding the way she dresses and not wanting to show more skin. And while she’s responded to the comments, she decided to use her tour opening show in Miami last night (March 9) to make a statement.

Before performing “All The Good Girls Go to Hell,” Eilish played a video that shows her removing multiple layers of clothing till all she had on was a bra and then sank into black, tar-like liquid.

“If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman,” she in the video. “If I shed the layers, I am a slut”.

The video was shown toward the end of the show where Eilish performed 22 songs including her hits “Bury a Friend,” “Ocean Eyes,” “You Should See Me In A Crown” and “No Time to Die,” the new theme song for the upcoming James Bond film.

Here’s the full text of her speech via The Guardian:

Do you really know me?

You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body.

Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me.

But I feel you watching… always. And nothing I do goes unseen.

So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.

Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller?

Would you like me to be quiet?

Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?

The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?

If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut.

Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?

You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth.

If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?

Is my value-based only on your perception?

Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?

