Billie Eilish Sets May 17 Release For New LP ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’

Album is described as her 'most daring body of work to date' and 'a diverse yet cohesive collection'

Billie Eilish will join Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves and Beyoncé amid a star-packed spring release calendar with her highly anticipated third album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. The 10-track project will arrive May 17 through Darkroom/Interscope Records and is the follow-up to 2021’s Happier Than Ever, which won two Grammy Awards.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is said to be Eilish’s “most daring body of work to date, a diverse yet cohesive collection of songs — ideally listened to in its entirety from beginning to end.” Musically, the album is said to do “exactly” as its “title suggests: hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically, while bending genres and defying trends along the way.”

Eilish recorded, wrote and produced HIT ME HARD AND SOFT in Los Angeles with the help of her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas. On Instagram, she wrote that no singles will come out ahead of the album because “I wanna give it to you all at once. Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Eilish’s website has been updated to include a host of new merchandise and physical variants of the album, including vinyl, cassettes and CDs. Fans can even order Billie-branded shoelaces and necklaces, all of which align with the album’s underwater visual aesthetic.

Last month, Eilish won the Best Original Song Oscar for “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack.