Finneas Releases ‘Lets Fall in Love for the Night’ Video

For many, Finneas is the producer for his sister, alt-pop superstar Billie Eilish. But the five-time Grammy winner has put out music on his own in the form of his EP Blood Harmony.

Now, he’s shared a video “Lets Fall in Love for the Night” from that collection. The video was filmed in downtown Los Angeles and features choreography from Monika Felice Smith.

Finneas produced his sister’s theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie. They also performed at the Oscars during the In Memoriam portion of the show. When isn’t busy working on his own material, Finneas said he and Eilish have started working on her second album.

Blood Harmony was released last October. Watch the video below.