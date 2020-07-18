Billie Joe Armstrong Covers The Equals’ ‘Police on My Back’

After a brief hiatus, Billie Joe Armstrong seems to be back with consistent installments of his No Fun Monday cover series… only, on Fridays. After sharing a cover of Billy Bragg’s “A New England” last Friday “because no one knows what day it is anyway,” the Green Day frontman continued the trend this week with a rendition of The Equals’ 1967 track that is all too relatable today, “Police on My Back.”

“This was originally written and performed by The Equals, Eddy Grant’s beat group from the 60 [sic],” Armstrong captioned the cover on Instagram. “And of course The Clash slay it.”

Listen to Armstrong’s cover of “Police on My Back” below.

This installment is the latest in a lengthy catalog Armstrong’s built since quarantine began. It follows his cover of The Wonders’ “That Thing You Do!” as a tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger, John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth,” Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Manic Monday” with Bangles singer Susannah Hoffs, Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory,” “War Stories” by Starjet, Don Backy’s “Amico” and Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America.” He also recently shared a version of “Johnny B. Goode” that he performed as a kid, which wasn’t part of No Fun Monday but still awesome.