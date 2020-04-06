News \
Billie Joe Armstrong Shares ‘Manic Monday’ Cover Featuring Susanna Hoffs
He also said he wrote six new Green Day songs
As part of his ongoing No Fun Mondays series, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong shared a cover of The Bangles’ “Manic Mondays.” This version of the song features none other than The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs playing in a split-screen.
If you don’t remember, the 1986 hit song was actually co-written by Prince.
The past two weeks have seen Armstrong share covers of Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now” and Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory.”
Also, Armstrong told Kerrang that while in quarantine, he has written six new Green Day songs.
“I’ve been writing a lot of music, and I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on,” he said. “I don’t know when I can get together with Mike and Tré,” he continued, “but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [producer] Butch Walker.”
Check out Armstrong and Hoffs performing the song below: