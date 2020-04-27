Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Starjet’s ‘War Stories’

A new week, another No Fun Mondays cover by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. As he’s done for the past month, Armstrong shared a new cover — Belfast power-pop outfit Starjet’s 1979 song “War Stories.”

“This is it, this is it… this is this week’s No Fun Mondays: War Stories by Starjets,” the post is captioned.

The video for the song is the first one that doesn’t include footage from Green Day’s live archive and is instead animated.

Last week, Armstrong shared a cover of The Wonders’ “That Thing You Do!” from the 1996 film of the same out of tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger. Previously, he’s covered of Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Manic Monday” with Bangles singer Susannah Hoffs and Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory.”

Listen to the tune below: