Billie Joe Armstrong Shares Fiery Cover of John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’

It’s been a while since Billie Joe Armstrong shared a cover from his No Fun Mondays and occasional song on a Wednesday. But he’s back with a song that’s fitting for right now.

Late on Wednesday, the Green Day singer shared a fiery cover of John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth.”

“This song was written by John Lennon. The first time I heard it was from one of my all-time faves Generation X!” Armstrong said in the post’s caption. ” My version lands somewhere in between.”

Armstrong has created a pretty solid collection of covers including The Wonders’ “That Thing You Do!” from the 1996 film of the same out of tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger. He’s also covered Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Manic Monday” with Bangles singer Susannah Hoffs, Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory,” “War Stories” by Starjet, Don Backy’s “Amico” and Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America.” He also recently shared a version of “Johnny B. Goode” that he performed as a kid.

Check out Armstrong’s cover of Lennon below.