Billie Joe Armstrong Performs an Italian Song for New Cover Series

Billie Joe Armstrong is either a) super enthusiastic about performing while in quarantine or b) really, really bored. Either way, he’s been jamming away on music.

On Wednesday, the Green Day singer shared a cover of “Amico” by Italian singer Don Backy. It’s part of his latest cover series for Wednesdays, aptly titled No Fun Hump Day. And yes, he did sing the song in Italian.

“Welcome to No fun hump day. This song was originally by Don Backy. It’s called “Amico” with a power pop twist. Enjoy. Ps.. Please excuse my Italian,” Armstrong wrote.

The cover comes a day after Armstrong performed “I Think We’re Alone Now” with his sons on the Late, Late Show with James Corden. As for No Fun Mondays, Armstrong has performed Starjet’s “War Stories” along with The Wonders’ “That Thing You Do!” Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Manic Monday” with Bangles singer Susannah Hoffs and Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory.”

Check out Armstrong’s cover of “Amico” below.