Billie Joe Armstrong understands that 2020 has been so weird that we don’t know even really know what time is anymore. So his cover of Billy Bragg’s “A New England” for No Fun Monday actually happened on a Friday (July 10).

“Welcome to No Fun Monday on a Friday because no one knows what day it is anyway,” the Green Day leader captioned a post on Instagram. “I love this song penned by Billy Bragg. Also a great version by Kirsty MacColl.”

If there’s any musician who’s been consistent on the sonic content front, Armstrong has been building a solid catalog for No Fun Mondays. So far, he has covered The Wonders’ “That Thing You Do!” from the 1996 film of the same out of tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger as well as John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth,” Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Manic Monday” with Bangles singer Susannah Hoffs, Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory,” “War Stories” by Starjet, Don Backy’s “Amico” and Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America.” He also recently shared a version of “Johnny B. Goode” that he performed as a kid.

Watch Billie Joe Armstrong’s cover of Billy Bragg’s “A New England” below.