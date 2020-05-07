Billie Joe Armstrong has been a regular fixture on the livestream circuit right now with his series of covers and virtual late-night show performances.

But he upped his contribution to “fun things to view while in quarantine” by sharing a throwback video of him playing “Johnny B. Goode” on his signature “Blue” guitar. And even though we don’t know how old he was when this was filmed, the clip clearly shows that his guitar-playing skills have been honed from a young age.

“Dear blue. You’ve always been true

That’s my brother Dave playin drums. My family everywhere else.. song- “johnny b Goode,” he captioned the family home video.

As previously mentioned, Armstrong has done a number of covers including Tommy James & The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Manic Monday” with Bangles singer Susannah Hoffs and Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory.”

Watch Billie Joe Armstrong’s throwback performance below: