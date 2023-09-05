5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Richard Patrick of Filter/Nine Inch Nails

Name Richard Patrick

Best known for Filter, Nine Inch Nails original guitarist.

Current city Los Angeles

Really want to be Where I am right now.

Excited about My new album The Algorithm (August 25) and the upcoming Freaks on Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and Ministry.

My current music collection has a lot of EDM and trap metal.

And a little bit of Heavy metal.

Preferred format Streaming because of its convenience, CDs for sound, and vinyl so I can dig the artwork.





5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:



1

The Unforgettable Fire, U2

This album made me realize music could be original, unique, elegant, authentic, and political.



2

London Calling, The Clash

I love this album because of its message. I love punk rock – Joe Strummer and Mick Jones.





3

The Land of Rape and Honey, Ministry

This record changed my life when I first heard it. I was unaware that you could be so brutal and electronic at the same time.



4

VIVIsectVI, Skinny Puppy

I love its message – and because it is so abstract. They definitely do not color within the lines. Skinny Puppy does not paint by numbers.



5

The Wall, Pink Floyd

I love the concept of the entire album, and David Gilmore’s guitar playing is so magnificent and tasteful.