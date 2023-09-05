5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Richard Patrick of Filter/Nine Inch Nails

Name Richard Patrick
Best known for Filter, Nine Inch Nails original guitarist.
Current city Los Angeles
Really want to be Where I am right now.
Excited about My new album The Algorithm (August 25) and the upcoming Freaks on Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, and Ministry.
My current music collection has a lot of EDM and trap metal.
And a little bit of Heavy metal.
Preferred format Streaming because of its convenience, CDs for sound, and vinyl so I can dig the artwork.
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:
1
The Unforgettable Fire, U2
This album made me realize music could be original, unique, elegant, authentic, and political.
2
London Calling, The Clash
I love this album because of its message. I love punk rock – Joe Strummer and Mick Jones.
3
The Land of Rape and Honey, Ministry
This record changed my life when I first heard it. I was unaware that you could be so brutal and electronic at the same time.
4
VIVIsectVI, Skinny Puppy
I love its message – and because it is so abstract. They definitely do not color within the lines. Skinny Puppy does not paint by numbers.
5
The Wall, Pink Floyd
I love the concept of the entire album, and David Gilmore’s guitar playing is so magnificent and tasteful.