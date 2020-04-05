Duran Duran’s John Taylor Recovering From COVID-19: ‘Cannot Wait to Be Back Onstage’

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor revealed that he contracted COVID-19.

In a tweet, Taylor said that he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and had a “mild” case of it before evolving into a “Turbo-charged flu.”

“I came out if it feeling okay – although I must admit I didn’t mind quarantine as it gave me the chance to really cover,” Taylor said.

Taylor ended the note sending his love to people in Italy, U.K and the U.S and said that he “cannot wait to be back onstage.”

Many musicians have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, it was reported that Marianne Faithfull was hospitalized due to symptoms from the virus. John Prine was also hospitalized last week due to the virus and was in critical condition.

Earlier this week, Adam Schlesinger from Fountains of Wayne died due to complications from the virus.

The music business has been completely upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of albums have been pushed, tours postponed and festivals canceled. Musicians haven’t been exempt, with a number testing positive for it.

See Taylor’s full note in the tweet below: