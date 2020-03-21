As the coronavirus has rapidly turned into a pandemic, everyone has been affected by it. That includes musicians. Over the past few weeks, festivals and tours have been either postponed or canceled at a breakneck pace.

Unfortunately, as the outbreak has spread, a number of musicians haven’t been immune to it.

From Idris Elba to Andrew Watt, here are the musicians who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Idris Elba

The actor/DJ said he tested positive for coronavirus. He says he is exhibiting no symptoms of having the virus but is self-quarantining for the safety of others.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Andrew Watt

The producer of Ozzy Osbourne’s latest album, Ordinary Man, Watt announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared his story in an Instagram post.

Crown the Empire’s Brandon Hoover

Brandon Hoover, the guitarist of Crown the Empire, announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on March 16. Hoover also described his experience with the symptoms in a Twitter post.

Please read my statement 🦠 pic.twitter.com/8JLMs2POi4 — Brandon Hoover (@BrandonCTE) March 16, 2020

Rita Wilson

Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, tested positive for coronavirus. Wilson, an actress/musician, has several releases to her credit.

Ocean Grove

Ocean Grove has announced that one of the Australian band’s members has tested positive for coronavirus. The band is currently urging any fans who have attended their signings to self-quarantine for two weeks. See more in their Facebook post below.

Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence, whose song “Joke’s On You” appears on the Birds of Prey soundtrack, revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She said that she’s currently asymptomatic but that she is isolating herself and encourages others to do so, too.

David Bryan

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan confirmed in an Instagram post that he tested positive for coronavirus. “I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus,” he wrote.