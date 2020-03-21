Lists \
Coronavirus: Here are the Musicians Who Have Tested Positive
From David Bryan to Andrew Watt to Rita Wilson
As the coronavirus has rapidly turned into a pandemic, everyone has been affected by it. That includes musicians. Over the past few weeks, festivals and tours have been either postponed or canceled at a breakneck pace.
Unfortunately, as the outbreak has spread, a number of musicians haven’t been immune to it.
From Idris Elba to Andrew Watt, here are the musicians who have tested positive for coronavirus.
Idris Elba
The actor/DJ said he tested positive for coronavirus. He says he is exhibiting no symptoms of having the virus but is self-quarantining for the safety of others.
Andrew Watt
The producer of Ozzy Osbourne’s latest album, Ordinary Man, Watt announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. He shared his story in an Instagram post.
Crown the Empire’s Brandon Hoover
Brandon Hoover, the guitarist of Crown the Empire, announced that he tested positive for coronavirus on March 16. Hoover also described his experience with the symptoms in a Twitter post.
Rita Wilson
Wilson and her husband, Tom Hanks, tested positive for coronavirus. Wilson, an actress/musician, has several releases to her credit.
Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove has announced that one of the Australian band’s members has tested positive for coronavirus. The band is currently urging any fans who have attended their signings to self-quarantine for two weeks. See more in their Facebook post below.
Charlotte Lawrence
Charlotte Lawrence, whose song “Joke’s On You” appears on the Birds of Prey soundtrack, revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She said that she’s currently asymptomatic but that she is isolating herself and encourages others to do so, too.
David Bryan
Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan confirmed in an Instagram post that he tested positive for coronavirus. “I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus,” he wrote.