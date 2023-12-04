Duran Duran Lead 2024 Cruel World Fest Lineup

Interpol, Blondie, Simple Minds, the Jesus and Mary Chain and Adam Ant will also perform

Duran Duran will headline the 2024 edition of the new wave-inspired Cruel World festival, which will touch down again May 11 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca.

The stacked lineup also features Interpol, Blondie, Simple Minds, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Adam Ant, Placebo, Soft Cell and Ministry, which will perform songs from their 1986 sophomore album Twitch backed by a symphony. Bauhaus/Love and Rockets members Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins’ beloved ’80s project Tones on Tail is listed as a special guest.

Davey Havok and the musical members of No Doubt are reuniting Dreamcar. Last year, the band performed at Muzack benefit show in Los Angeles and this is their first proper performance since 2017.

Cruel World is rounded out by appearances from vintage acts such as Gary Numan (performing The Pleasure Principle), Heaven 17, the Stranglers, the Mission U.K., General Public, Lol Tolhurst and Budgie, the Alarm and the Motels. The Faint, TR/ST, ADULT. and Model/Actriz will also perform.

Tickets will be available starting Friday (Dec. 8).