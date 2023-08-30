Duran Duran Announce New Album Danse Macabre

The title track is out now

Duran Duran announced that it will be releasing its 16th studio album, Danse Macabre on Oct. 27 through Tape Modern/BMG. This is the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ second album in three years and prior to that, Duran Duran’s last album was released in 2015.

In several statements, the band says that the idea for the album originated last Halloween at a show in Las Vegas, which included a number of rarities, and covers.

The album features 13 songs, including three originals, reimagined rarities and covers, including Billie Eilish’s “Bury A Friend,” Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer,” Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” and more. Guests include Nile Rodgers, Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin, and former band members Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo.

“The song ‘Danse Macabre’ celebrates the joy and madness of Halloween,” keyboardist Nick Rhodes said of the title track. Continuing, Rhodes said, “We had decided to seize the moment to create a unique, special event…the temptation of using glorious gothic visuals set to a dark soundtrack of horror and humor was simply irresistible.”

“It’s about a crazy Halloween party. It’s supposed to be fun!” Simon Le Bon added.

Listen to the title track below.

The album was produced by Josh Blair and Mr. Hudson.

Duran Duran is currently on tour with Nile Rodgers and Chic. The tour wraps up with a date at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 23.

Duran Duran Danse Macabre tracklisting:

Nightboat

Black Moonlight

Love Voudou

Bury A Friend

Supernature

Danse Macabre

Secret Oktober 31st

Ghost Town

Paint It Black

Super Lonely Freak

Spellbound

Psycho Killer (feat. Victoria De Angelis)

Confession in the Afterlife