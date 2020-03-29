John Prine is in critical condition after being hospitalized with COVID-19. On Sunday, the country-folk icon’s family shared the sad news in a statement on Twitter.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical,” the statement reads. “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine is 73 years old, which is a more high-risk age for those who contract the coronavirus.

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

The news comes just hours after Joe Diffie was confirmed dead of complications from the disease. Artists have been reaching out, sending their love (and in some instances, shock) about the news.

“Sending our love to each of y’all. Hoping for the best,” Jason Isbell tweeted.

“Sending blessings and every kind of good mojo we can conjure,” Drive-By Truckers wrote. “We all love John Prine and are hoping for the very best towards a full recovery.

