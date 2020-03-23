Coronavirus: Here are the Album Release Dates That Have Changed

The coronavirus has disrupted the entire world, and music isn’t immune. There’s been tour postponements, festival cancellations and musicians even contracting the virus. You can add album postponements now to this growing list of things impacted by the outbreak.

So far, there’s been a handful of musicians who have had to change the release dates on their albums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From HAIM to Willie Nelson, here are the artists who have had to reschedule album release dates due to coronavirus:

HAIM

On March 23, HAIM announced that they were moving the release of Woman in Music Pt. III to the summer. It was supposed to be released on April 24.

Willie Nelson

Nelson’s 70th studio album, First Rose Of Spring, was due out on April 24. But it got pushed to July 3.

Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams

The collaboration between singer/songwriter Stevens and his stepfather was bumped up a few days. In explaining why, label Asthmatic Kitty wrote: “We had originally scheduled to release Sufjan & Lowell’s collaborative new-age record this Friday, March 27th, but since things are uncertain for record stores right now, we’ve decided to release Aporia today.”

Dua Lipa

The singer/songwriter announced on March 23 in an Instagram Live video that she was bumping up the release date to March 27 from April 3. “I’m really excited for you all to hear it and, you know, make of it what you will,” she said. “I hope it brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.”

Kehlani

The singer announced on March 15 that she was pushing the release of her album due to the coronavirus outbreak. She added that she wouldn’t be able to think about music at the moment due to the pandemic.

to be transparent i HAD a release date. we’re unable to complete any of our plans or move forward with the album at the moment due to the pandemic. not thinking about music at the moment, focused on how to just be a good citizen to society at this time. stay SAFE luv y’all — Kehlani (@Kehlani) March 15, 2020

DMA’s

The Australian band announced they were bumping back the release of their new album, The Glow, to July 10 from April 24. “Due to everything that’s going on, we have had to postpone its release. All pre-orders will be honoured and sent out for the new date, and despite the delay the release, we will have new music for you soon,” the group said in a statement.