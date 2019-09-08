Kanye West has been bringing his “Sunday Service” performances on the road for the last few months, with a landmark performance at Coachella in April, a Mother’s Day special in May, and recently, an Ohio tribute performance dedicated to the victims of the recent Dayton shooting. Now, West has brought the entire thing full-circle, returning to his hometown of Chicago with more soulful renditions of his songs.

During today’s set, which was broadcast online at SundayService.com, West was joined by Chance the Rapper for their Life of Pablo track “Ultralight Beam.” The rest of the setlist included a mix of gospel classics, a few Christian covers of popular songs like Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird,” as well as Kanye West fan favorites like “Jesus Walks” and “Flashing Lights.”

West recently announced an album of what’s believed to be recordings of his “Sunday Service” songs called Jesus Is King. Last month, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter and Instagram to share the album’s tracklist, which includes a song called “Water” that the group debuted during their Coachella set in April. His upcoming studio album Yandhi is still without a release date, but a few songs that might appear on that album have already leaked online.

While the livestream has officially ended, the entire broadcast is available on SundayService.com, and clips of the performance are already circulating on YouTube. Check out a few clips of the performance below and be on the lookout for West’s upcoming album Jesus Is Coming, which is due out September 27.

Kanye, Chance The Rapper and Ant Clemons arriving for Sunday Service in Chicago this morning. pic.twitter.com/yUONDHJvsg — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) September 8, 2019