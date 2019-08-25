Kanye West held one of his Sunday Services this morning. He moved the event from his usual Calabasas digs to Dayton, Ohio to honor the victims of the mass shooting earlier this month. Dave Chappelle, who will be hosting a Dayton block party benefit later today, made an appearance and thanked Kanye for his support. Kanye brought his “inspirational jam session” to Coachella earlier this year, where he performed on a hillside dubbed “the Mountain” for a special Easter edition.

The Dayton Sunday Service has ended, but you can re-watch the livestream here.

In support of the victims and survivors of the Dayton mass shooting https://t.co/RFr8A4birh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2019

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.