Actually, Kanye West’s Yandhi Album Doesn’t Have a Release Date

Kanye West has indefinitely postponed the release of his allegedly forthcoming album Yandhi. West first announced the album in September and said the project would be released the same night as his Saturday Night Live performance on September 29. After West performed in a MAGA hat and ranted about liberalism during the episode’s outro, Yandhi never materialized, but his wife Kim Kardashian West tweeted days later that the LP would arrive on November 23. West admitted today in a tweet that he will miss that deadline.

“It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi,” West wrote. “After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.”

In the weeks since the original album tease, West met with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, where he gifted the first family custom hats and accidentally revealed his iPhone passcode (000000). Weeks later, West announced he was “distancing” himself from politics. He reportedly set up a recording studio at a luxury resort on the bank of the Nile River in Uganda to work on Yandhi.

The album would be West’s ninth solo LP and first since his June release Ye. He released Kids See Ghosts, a joint album with Kid Cudi, one week after Ye. You can watch the performance with Cudi that apparently inspired West to delay Yandhi’s release here.