Watch Kanye West’s “Sunday Service” Live Stream for Mother’s Day

Kanye West has been hosting his “Sunday Service” performance series for the last few months now. In January, he debuted a new song possibly titled “We’ll Find a Way” and last month, he brought the performance series to Coachella, where he debuted another new song called “Water.” The performance was live streamed on YouTube and the crowd was very, very yuge.

Now, West is back with another “Sunday Service” performance, this time also available via live stream. Where things got vaguely Biblical at the Easter Sunday iteration of the event, today’s is done to celebrate Mother’s Day, kicking things off with a gospel rendition of West’s Late Registration standout “Hey Mama.”

The live stream is still happening over at SundayService.com. Earlier this week, West welcomed his fourth child into the world with Kim Kardashian West. He’s also allegedly working on a new Showtime series with Jaden Smith and Scooter Braun called Omniverse. West’s last album ye was released last June.