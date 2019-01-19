Kanye West Debuts New Music, Performs Gospel Renditions of Classic Songs at Second “Sunday Service”

Last week, Kanye West hosted the first of a series of “Sunday Services” at his home. Initially teased on Kim Kardashian’s Twitter and Instagram, the events so far have largely consisted of massive jam-session performances pairing Kanye and past collaborators like Kid Cudi, Tony Williams, and 070 Shake with a live band and gospel choir. Last week’s performance saw the crew covering tracks like “Reborn,” “I Wonder,” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

In its second week, the group returned with more gospel renditions of classic Kanye songs. As Rolling Stone points out, West sat out roughly the first half of the performance, eventually joining in for a new version of his ye track “Ghost Town” around the 36-minute mark. Elsewhere in the set, the group performed “Violent Crimes” and “Lift Yourself.”

If that weren’t enough, the set also included a new song allegedly titled “We’ll Find a Way.” Beginning around the 26:30-mark, the track doesn’t feature any Kanye verses in this rendition, even as the rapper nodded his head along to the beat most of the way through. The performance concluded with a gospel cover of Michael Jackson’s Dangerous single “Will You Be There,” prompting some controversial remarks about the upcoming “Michael documentary” from the rapper.

Throughout the video, David Letterman can be seen in the audience, at least in theory confirming that Letterman has been in touch with Kanye. The upcoming second season of Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will allegedly include an extended interview with the rapper about mental health. Earlier this week, Kanye made a guest appearance on “Mixed Personalities,” a track from YNW Melly’s excellent new album We All Shine. Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Kanye was in the studio with Melly, Lil Wayne, Timbaland, 2 Chainz, and Tee Grizzley working on the followup to his latest album ye, which may or may not still be titled Yandhi. Watch his latest “Sunday Service” performance below.

I Wonder at Sunday Service @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/tgCAhevZRE — Tracy Nguyen Romulus (@tracyromulus) January 7, 2019

Our new Sunday Service is starting. Check out the rehearsals on my Instagram stories ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2019