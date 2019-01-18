YNW Melly – “Mixed Personalities (ft. Kanye West)”

Ever since finishing his series of summer releases and putting out his 2018 album ye, Kanye West has been working with more and more up-and-coming rappers. This is probably most noticeable on his chart-topping hit “I Love It” with Lil Pump, which the duo premiered at the 2018 Pornhub Awards and subsequently performed in giant water bottle costumes on SNL, but the trend extends to West’s appearance on the first posthumous album from XXXTentacion as well. Now, West has hopped on a new track from 19-year-old Florida rapper YNW Melly called “Mixed Personalities.” Taken from Melly’s 16-track debut album We All Shine, the song finds West singing with a pitchy, non-AutoTuned croon, with Melly ad-libbing and later taking over on the track’s second-half.

Kanye West’s eighth studio album ye was released in June. Later that month, West joined forces with Kid Cudi on Kids See Ghosts, a collaborative release from the two rappers. In August, West returned with a new single called “XTCY” amid an otherwise strange year for the rapper. Earlier this month, Billboard reported that Kanye pulled out of Coachella because the festival wouldn’t build a giant dome to house his performance. Watch the video for his new song with YNW Melly below.