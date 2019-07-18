A collection of tracks that seem to be rough versions of unheard Kanye West songs has leaked online. Without word from Kanye’s camp, it’s tough to know the exact provenance of the recordings, but they are being billed on forums as leaked songs from his upcoming album Yandhi. One 30-minute YouTube upload filled with what definitely sounds like new Kanye music is titled “Kanye West Yandhi FULL ALBUM LEAKED.”

A few songs included in the collection that’s currently circulating first surfaced online as individual tracks over the last week or so: “New Body,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign; “The Storm,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and the late XXXTentacion; and “Alien (Space X).” The new collection also features titles like “Chakras,” “Bye Bye Baby,” and “We Got Love,” featuring Teyana Taylor. According to Genius, the songs are being distributed via LeakThis, a forum for music leaks, where users are apparently crowdfunding payments to the leaker or some intermediary for their release.

Kanye has not addressed the apparent leak publicly, and a representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Angel Lopez, a producer who works frequently with Timbaland, published a statement on social media condemning leaks as “an invasion of privacy, a violation of all artists and creatives involved and a disservice to the art of music,” without mentioning Kanye or Yandhi specifically. Several outlets have claimed, without apparent verification, that Lopez was involved in producing a leaked track alternately identified as “Chakras” and “Law of Attraction.”

As Genius points out, some details from the leaked songs match up with notes from an article that the Fader published based on an officially authorized Yandhi listening session, such as presence of an XXXTentacion verse and multiple Ty Dolla $ign appearances. However, the Fader story also mentions a verse from 6ix9ine, who does not appear in the leak.

The leaked songs sound very much like works in progress, and Kanye is a notorious tinkerer. If this really is Yandhi, it’s possible and even likely that the album has changed since the Fader heard it, and that it will change again between now and its official release. The album was originally slated for release on Black Friday last year, but has been pushed back indefinitely.