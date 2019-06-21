Gucci Mane’s new mixtape Delusions of Grandeur is now available in full. Announce earlier this week, the release follows his recent single “Proud of You” which later received its own music video. Gucci also appeared on recent collaborations with Justin Bieber (“Love Thru the Computer“) and Meek Mill (“Backwards“), both of which appear on the mixtape. The 18-track release also includes guest verses from Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Jeremih, Gunna, Lil Baby, Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

Gucci Mane released his Evil Genius project in December 2018 which included singles “Bipolar,” “Solitaire,” “I’m Not Goin,” and “Wake Up in the Sky.” Since then, he’s appeared on guest verses with artists like Offset (“Quarter Milli“), iLoveMakonnen (“Spendin“), Z Money (“Millions“), and more. Check out Delusions of Grandeur below.